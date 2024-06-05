'Dexter: Original Sin' Prequel Recasts Even More Fan-Favorite Characters

Singer Christina Milian​ and 'Good Girls' actor Reno Wilson are among the new cast members of the prequel series.

The Dexter prequel, Original Sin, will have some familiar characters with brand-new faces. Showtime has announced a number of fan-favorite roles from the original series have been recast for the 10-episode original drama series that chronicles America's favorite serial killer in training.

These four new actors star as members of the Miami Metro Police Department. James Martinez (Love Victor) plays Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) plays Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) plays Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) plays Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner and confidant.

The new Dexter: Original Sin cast members join previously announced cast members Golden Globe winner Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan.

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Production on the series has begun in Miami, with Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) returning as showrunner and executive producer. At this time, there is no announced premiere date.