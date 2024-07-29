See Michael C. Hall and 'Dexter' Replacement Patrick Gibson Side-by-Side in San Diego Comic-Con Photos

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Micahel C. Hall starred as Dexter Morgan for all eight seasons of the original 'Dexter' television show on Showtime.

Dexter fans are seeing double lately. Over the weekend, original Dexter Morgan actor Michael C. Hall stopped by San Diego Comic Con and joined a panel for Dexter: Original Sin, alongside his prequel series replacement, Patrick Gibson. The pair even snapped a couple of side-by-side photos that fans can see below.

During the Dexter panel, it was announced that Hall will narrate the inner voice of a young Dexter (Gibson) in Dexter: Original Sin. Set in 1991 Miami, the series follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

(Photo: (L-R) Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Patrick Gibson, and Michael C. Hall attend "Dexter: Original Sin" at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2024 in San Diego, California. - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Dexter premiered in the fall of 2006 and ran for eight seasons where it captured millions of fans and instantly became a cult classic. At the end of its run, Dexter was the number one Showtime original. In 2021, a limited sequel series debuted, Dexter: New Blood, and instantly became Showtime's most watched and most streamed original ever.

(Photo: (L-R) Patrick Gibson and Michael C. Hall speak onstage during "Dexter: Original Sin" | San Diego Comic Con at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2024 in San Diego, California. - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

In addition to Hall Dexter: Original Sin, Hall will once again reprise his role as serial killer D in Dexter: Resurrection, which is set in the present day. Dexter: Original Sin premieres December 2024 and Dexter: Resurrection launches summer of 2025.

