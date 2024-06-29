Sarah Michelle Gellar Cast in 'Dexter' Prequel 'Original Sin'

Dexter: Original Sin's cast is continuing to expand. Variety reports that Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the upcoming Dexter prequel as Tanya Martin, the CSI chief at the Miami Metro Police Department. Gellar will appear in a special guest star role, joining previously announced cast members Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson.

The series is set in 1991 Miami and "follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Dexter: Original Sin will be one of Gellar's first TV roles since the cancellation of Paramount+'s Wolf Pack in 2023. Since Gellar will only be appearing in a guest star capacity for Dexter: Original Sin, it's unknown how many episodes she'll be appearing in. The first season is set to have 10 episodes, but she is playing Dexter's boss at the police department, so that could be a good sign. Either way, it will be exciting to see her be part of the new series.

"Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture icon who perfectly rounds out our best-in-class cast featuring Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey, among others," Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks president of content and chief creative officer Nina Diaz said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have her return to the Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios Family and join the origin story of the Dexter franchise."

As of now, a premiere date for Dexter: Original Sin has yet to be announced, but filming for the prequel has kicked off. Original Dexter Morgan actor Michael C. Hall shared a special message to the cast and crew recently, noting how excited he was for the series. Produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Original Sin will air on Paramount+ with Showtime. Original Sin will mark the third series in the Dexter franchise, following the original, which ran for eight seasons, and Dexter: New Blood, a miniseries that was a continuation of Dexter.