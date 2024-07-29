Michael C. Hall Sets Unexpected 'Dexter' Universe Returns

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Michael C. Hall is not through with Dexter. It's been announced that Hall is making an unexpected return in Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: Original Sin, two new shows in the Dexter Universe which were announced at Comic-Con over the weekend.

According to a press release from Paramount, Hall will once again reprise his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, which is set in the present day. He will also narrate the inner voice of a young Dexter — played by Patrick Gibson — in Dexter: Original Sin, which takes place in the 90s.

"We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime's most successful series ever," said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well."

Please Note: Dexter Spoilers Below

Dexter premiered in the fall of 2006 and ran for eight seasons where it captured millions of fans and instantly became a cult classic. At the end of its run, Dexter was the number one Showtime original. In 2021, a new limited series debuted, Dexter: New Blood. It instantly became Showtime's most watched and most streamed original ever.

Dexter: New Blood picked up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Dexter is now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake — which is located in Upstate New York — going by Jim Lindsay and working at a sporting good store. His son, Harrison, tracks him down and they attempt to build a father-son relationship, which ends with Dexter lying bleeding on the ground in the finale. Many had presumed that Dexter was dead. Dexter: Resurrection may be our answer.

Dexter: Original Sin premieres December 2024 and Dexter: Resurrection launches summer of 2025. All previous seasons of Dexter and Dexter: New Blood are now available for subscribers on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.