‘Cobra Kai’: Netflix Releases Poster for Season 4

Cobra Kai Season 4 will be released at the end of this month and will be all about capturing the soul of San Fernando Valley. To get fans ready for the fourth season of The Karate Kid sequel series, Netflix and Sony Television have unveiled their official poster of the new season. The poster shows two factions of characters that will go head-to-head in the All Valley Karate Tournament. Daniel and Johhny are on one side while John Kreese and Terry Silver, the main villain from The Karate Kid Part III, are on the other side. The bottom of the poster shows the students from the Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Thomas Ian Griffith would join Cobra Kai to reprise his role as Terry. Based on the poster, he will team up with John to help the Cobra Kai dojo beat Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang. Griffith recently talked about the show on the Cobra Kai Kompanion podcast and said he has not interacted with Ralph Macchio (Daniel) since 1989.

“Cut to, you know, 30 years later, when I had walked on set because I hadn’t seen Ralph, our paths hadn’t crossed in all those years, just to see him on set of ‘Cobra Kai,’ it was just so bizarre,” Griffith said, per Heavy. “We were like looking at each other smiling and you know, you get this feeling that you go, ‘ah this was a good experience with this person.’ I don’t remember a lot but I remember this is a really positive thing and that’s — I walked away saying, ‘I’m happy I’m here.’”

Griffith continued: “I remember us saying we were the same age and that we were playing opposite ends of the spectrum and I’m going I’m not — I’m too young to have been in Vietnam but then it’s like just go with it, you know, I’m 6’4″ and you know what, you just commit to it and it’s like they’ll figure that out. They are going to buy this character or they aren’t.”

Cobra Kai Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 31. The series has been renewed for a fifth season which is currently in production.