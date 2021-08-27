'Cobra Kai' Fate for Season 5 Revealed at Netflix

✖

Cobra Kai isn't going anywhere. On Friday, Netflix announced the sequel series to The Karate Kid has been renewed for a fifth season with production set to start in Atlanta this fall. This comes as Season 4 is set to be released on Netflix in December.

Cobra Kai tells the story of the events happening over 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 will likely see a big change as Daniel and Johnny are seen joining forces at the end of Season 3.

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

"Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi," the synopsis for Season 4 states. "As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?"

With the news of Cobra Kai being renewed for Season 5, that means fans won't have to worry about the series being canceled. "We have plans for several more seasons of the show," series co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz said to PopCulture in December of last year. "When we started writing Season 1, we had a clear sense where we wanted things to end, but we never knew exactly how long it would take to get there. ... We've written Season 4, or most of it. We have thoughts beyond that, and it's going to be an ongoing dialogue with Netflix."

Hurwitz also talked about possible spinoffs for Cobra Kai. "The hope is that these characters are in a place that could lead to more stories down the road," he revealed. "We love the show Breaking Bad, for example. We love how that story concluded, but you're still living in that Breaking Bad universe. The same can be said for Cobra Kai down the road." Cobra Kai began streaming on YouTube in 2018. The series made the move to Netflix after YouTube aired the first two seasons. Season 3 premiered exclusively on Netflix on New Year's Day earlier this year.