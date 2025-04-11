‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay to Appear on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Following Move to Peacock

Not even a move to Peacock can stop Bensler from reuniting.

Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay is officially appearing in the upcoming fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, premiering on April 17 on the NBCUniversal streamer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TVLine reports that Hargitay will be appearing in the second episode of Season 5, which will drop on April 17 along with the season premiere. The crossover isn’t so surprising, as both Hargitay and Christopher Meloni assured fans last year that there will be a way for Olivia and Elliot to reunite, regardless of platform.

Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

Per the official synopsis for Episode 2, “Dante’s Inferno,” “After Stabler endures a grievous injury, Bell must convince the Feds to keep their smuggling case open so OCCB can complete Stabler’s search for a missing sex worker. Jet infiltrates an underground trucker meetup to find a suspect.” It’s unknown how much of the episode Hargitay will be appearing in, but she will be visiting her former partner and longtime situationship in the hospital, which should make for some very satisfying scenes for fans.

It was announced in May that Organized Crime would be moving from NBC to Peacock for Season 5. Hargitay told Variety later that month that she was “actually planning” on appearing in the Law & Order spinoff and that she and Meloni were talking about it. Meloni reiterated her comments that August on TODAY, saying, “girlfriend’s coming on.” Whether Meloni could appear on SVU is unknown, but Hargitay on OC is better than nothing. It’s unclear if Episode 2 is the only episode she’ll guest star on.

Pictured: (l-r) Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU will also be crossing over with Law & Order on April 17 for a two-episode event that night. “Over the course of the crossover, a mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder,” reads the logline. “When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes.”

The first two episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, including Mariska Hargitay’s episode, will premiere on Thursday, April 17 on Peacock. The premiere episode will also air on NBC that night at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays.