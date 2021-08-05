'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed With First Look Preview From Netflix

✖

In a surprise announcement from Netflix on Thursday, the streaming giant revealed some major news for one of its most popular series, in addition to releasing a first look promo. Cobra Kai will be back for Season 4 a lot sooner than we thought this time around, with Netflix revealing the series will return this December! The Karate Kid spinoff series might have wrapped Season 3 in true Cobra Kai fashion with intense karate brawls and the tease of a mega tournament ahead, but it’s Season 4 that is going to elevate everything to the next level.

Though no official premiere date for Cobra Kai Season 4 was announced from Netflix, it’s likely to end up premiering either on Dec. 3 or Dec. 10 as the streaming giant’s next massive release will be The Witcher Season 2 on Dec. 17 — a date already announced this past summer. With Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve landing on a Friday this year, it might not happen. But Cobra Kai Season 3 did premiere in the middle of the week on Wednesday, Jan. 1 (a.k.a. New Year’s Day) this past year, so Netflix might pull another surprise on fans this winter. Check out the teaser promo of Cobra Kai Season 4 below!

Details about the new episodes are under wraps, but earlier this year, co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald told PopCulture.com that despite COVID-19 throwing a “wrench into everyone’s plans,” the “scripts are solid.” Additionally, William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso will be one of the major focuses going forward in Cobra Kai Season 4 as they become “united against the common enemy,” John Kreese (Martin Kove) — the “no mercy” tyrant Sensei.

Though under “lock and key” over details, Macchio and Zabka teased that there will be “more awesomeness” ahead this past spring. “More depth of character. More left turns when you think you might be going right. Carry on the legacy, but also bringing forth new stories that are relevant for a young generation,” Macchio said. Zabka also promised it would be a memorable one, adding how it would be “bigger, wider, deeper, and it’s going to be a lot of fun” that will “please the fans, I’m sure.”

Season 3 of Cobra Kai concluded with Daniel and Johnny joining forces after a brutal brawl to the tune of Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight” as they gather with their own karate kids in a moment that fans have been waiting for since the end of The Karate Kid — the 1984 classic that has grown into an indelible part of popular culture today. Starting its life at YouTube and making the leap to Netflix, the show has become a major hit for Netflix, with the creators sharing more life outside of Cobra Kai within The Karate Kid universe. “We have plans for several more seasons of the show,” series co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz told PopCulture. “When we were starting writing Season 1, we had a clear sense where we wanted things to end, but we never knew exactly how long it would take to get there. […] We have thoughts beyond that, and it’s going to be an ongoing dialogue with Netflix.”

