'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teases Return of Major 'Karate Kid' Character

Cobra Kai just teased the return of a major Karate Kid character for its fourth season. On Thursday, Netflix shared a video that shows a man that looks like Terry Silver, who is the main villain in The Karate Kid Part III. In the video, it was revealed that Terry Silver "returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV."

This is a character fans have been wanting to return ever since John Kreese (Martin Kove) appeared at the very end of Season 1. Silver, who is played by Thomas Ian Griffith, is good friends with Kreese, and they team up to bully Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) in The Karate Kid Part III. Many fans believe Kreese contacted Silver at the end of Cobra Kai Season 3.

Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV. pic.twitter.com/gTI2QJl11G — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) May 27, 2021

Back in September, Kove spoke to Collider about Griffith possibly appearing in Cobra Kai. "To be perfectly honest, I don't even know the answer to that question totally. So we'll keep it the undercurrent of the interview, you know? I really don't even know the answer!" Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz spoke to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year about the speculation of Silver returning and teased the possibility of it happening.

"You could guess who might've been on the other end of that call based off of the photo that he was looking at there," he said. "But we can't really speak to how Terry Silver would respond to that call — or whoever was on the other end of the line would respond to that call. I think you'll have to see if that character returns in season 4."

The addition of Kove for Cobra Kai Season 4 fits in terms of where the story is going. At the end of Season 3, LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) partner up as they realized they need to take down Kreese. This leads to LaRusso and Zabka's dojos coming together and preparing for the All Valley Karate Tournament to eliminate Cobra Kai for good. Kreese knows he needs more help to win the battle, and Silver is the perfect person to call. But all this leads to one big question. Will Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) also appear in Season 4 since he worked for Silver to beat up LaRusso in The Karate Kid Part III?