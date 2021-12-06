Awesome Bruce Willis Movie Hits Netflix’s Top 10

Sci-fi fans, rejoice! Looper has hit Netflix and the 2012 action flick has already reached the top of the streaming charts. For those who missed this underrated film when it was first released, Looper takes place In the not so distant future when the mob can send hitmen Into the past and future In order to do their dirty work, and Joe (Bruce Willis) comes face to face with his past self (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The film also stars Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, and Jeff Daniels. Looper is currently sitting at No. 5 on Netflix’s movie charts.

Looper was directed by Rian Johnson, who went on to direct hits like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out. The film was a critical and commercial hit and Is currently sitting with a 93% critics score and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It made over $176 million at the international box office and made Johnson one of the most sought after directors working today.

Looper featured some Impressive facial prosthetics to make Gordon-Levitt look like Willis. “It was kind of an incredible transformation to see,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “It kind of freaked Bruce out,” Gordon Levitt added. “We knew we were never gonna make Joe look like a real young Bruce Willis,” Johnson continued. “So what we did was pick a few key features and alter those.”

Willis also spoke highly of the film, calling Looper the best work of his career. “It’s better than anything I’ve ever done. … [director] Rian [Johnson] did an amazing thing,” Willis told Esquire. “He conceived an original story. He wrote it, sold it, stuck with it, directed it, and finished it. That’s just tough to do in this town. Someone always weasels into the process. That didn’t happen here. And if he never did anything else except that Herculean effort, he’d have made it in the business. Amazing.”

“It’s more than an original story,” Willis continued. “It’s a story people are going to talk about, and see twice. And argue about. I was arguing with myself about the story when I read it the first time. That’s all Rian Johnson, beginning to end. Great, great director.”