Bruce Willis Is Unrecognizable in Halloween Costume With Daughters Mabel and Evelyn

Celebrities really got into the Halloween spirit this year in a major way. Bruce Willis especially got into the spooky season by wearing a costume that will definitely have you doing a double-take. As PEOPLE noted, the actor got dressed up to spend Halloween with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

On Monday, Heming Willis posted photos from the family’s Halloween celebrations. She posted a photo of their two daughters posing with their father, who wore an incredibly life-like mask that came complete with a beard and a messy hairstyle. Willis, who looked absolutely nothing like himself, also seemed to have an errant band-aid that was hanging off of his mask to complete the haggard look. He kept the rest of his attire simple, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. His daughters’ kept things on the cute side for their own costumes as they went as Harley Quinn jokester and an inflatable unicorn.

In a subsequent photo, Heming Willis, who went as a cat for Halloween, posed for a selfie with her unrecognizable husband. She captioned the post by joking, “Hope you had a Happy Halloween, We sure did AND we picked up this rando guy along the way, just don’t tell my husband.” One of Willis’ older daughters, Scout Willis, whom he shares with his ex Demi Moore, commented on the photo to share just how much the mask is throwing her for a loop. She wrote, “This mask remains horrifying.. what a family heirloom.”

Willis and his wife wed in 2009. This past March, they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary by sharing some sweet posts on social media. Heming Willis captioned a photo of herself and her husband cuddled up together with, “Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there’s been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo. That’s what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?” She went on to write that although they have had their ups and downs, she wouldn’t have it any other way. The model added that Willis is not only her family but has “given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet.”