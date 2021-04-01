Multiple 'Knives Out' Sequels Coming to Netflix

✖

If you're a Knives Out fan, get ready because more are coming! Netflix acquired Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 for a whopping $450 million, making this one of the largest deals ever made for the rights to a movie series. These films bring a little something new to the streaming platform as the competition continues with others like HBO Max, Apple TV, and Disney+.

The impressive film shot everything on a $40 million budget and managed to bring in $311.4 million. The upcoming films will reunite director Rion Johnson and star Daniel Craig according to Variety. While this is a big move for Netflix, a Netflix competitor who is well-versed in the franchise space has noted that while the deal was a pricey one, there is potential that things could get pricier due to having someone like Craig in the films. Salary increases moving forward could get expensive with big names.

In fact, the actor earned upwards of $20 million on the recent sequels to the James Bond films. Something else that could create a hole in their pocket is the marketing that will go into celebrating the films and their anticipated releases. However, these thoughts have potentially already been discussed among Netflix prior to the purchase of their large deal.

One of the staples from the original film was Chris Evans' sweater. The cream colored shirt became a fan-favorite, drawing a lot of attention from fans. If fact, it drew so much attention that he decided to wear a similar sweater during a visit with former Olympian Alexandra Raisman. The two met up for a dog play date, and at the time, between the sweater and the dogs, it was simply too much for fans to handle. Coming out of the film, Evans said he didn't realize the sweater would draw so much attention, but somehow it did.

The original film was produced by Media Rights Capital and distributed by Lionsgate. The movie was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay. The murder mystery film highlighted the story of a family desperate to figure out who murdered the family hierarchy, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). All the while, their desperate attempt to attain his assets and finances after his death, all to see it go to one unexpected person. After realizing who the person behind his death was, the family saw their entire childhood wiped away before their eyes.