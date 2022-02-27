Tim McGraw Shares Hilariously Explicit Moment Shared With Sam Elliott Ahead of ‘1883’ Finale

All 10 episodes of 1883 are available on Paramount+ now, which gave star Tim McGraw a good reason to share a hilarious moment he had on the set with Sam Elliott. The series serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and stars real-life couple McGraw and Faith Hill as the ancestors of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

On Sunday morning, McGraw reminded his fans on Instagram that the 1883 finale was now available. “Happy Sunday, and happy finale day for 1883,” McGraw said. “This is the last episode, and we had so much fun making this show. My favorite thing was getting to work with my wife, but getting to work alongside Sam Elliott, who’s just a legend. Everything that you’d ever think that he was, he lived up to, he was one of the nicest, sweetest guys in the world.”

One day, McGraw thanked Elliott for working on the show and told him he learned so much about acting while watching you. Elliott had a perfectly droll response for the country star. “He just looked at me and said, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, I haven’t learned an f—ing thing from you.’ So, thanks, Sam. Enjoyed it.”

Elliott was easily the most experienced star in the 1883 cast, with over 100 credits to his name. He is even an Oscar nominee thanks to his performance in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake. As for McGraw and Hill, 1883 marked their first major television roles after appearing in a handful of movies.

Although 1883 Season 1 is over, creator Taylor Sheridan has many more Dutton family adventures planned. Earlier this month, Paramount+ renewed 1883 for a second season and announced another Yellowstone prequel, 1932, set during the Great Depression. Sheridan is also developing the Yellowstone spinoff 6666 for Paramount Network, as well as the fifth season of Yellowstone.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”