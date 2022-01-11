‘1883’: Rita Wilson Shares First Photo as She Joins the Cast of Paramount+ Series

Rita Wilson shared a first look at her role on 1883 on Instagram Tuesday, as she posed alongside series star Faith Hill. Wilson’s appearance on the show comes after her husband, Tom Hanks, made a shocking cameo in the Paramount+ series’ second episode. 1883 was created by Taylor Sheridan and is a prequel to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone.

“The secret is out – I’ll be joining my friends [Hill] and [Tim McGraw] on the show [1883] this season,” Wilson wrote. “Keep up with episodes every Sunday on [Paramount+] to catch a glimpse of yours truly.” Wilson and Hill smiled for the camera, with both wearing their period-accurate costumes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilson’s casting in 1883 was first reported by Variety on Jan. 5. She was cast as Carolyn, a Doan’s Crossing storekeeper who helps Margaret (Hill) relax with whiskey punch. Hanks appeared in Episode 2 as a real historical figure, Civil War Gen. Gordon Meade.

This is Wilson’s first television role since she played Evie Michaels on HBO’s Girls from 2013 to 2017. She also starred on Full Circle, The Good Wife, Body of Proof, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her recent movie credits include Boy Genius, Love Is Love Is Love, Gloria Bell, A Simple Wedding, Brother Nature, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

While Wilson’s casting was announced before her episode airs, Hanks’ cameo came as a surprise to many viewers on Dec. 19. McGraw asked Hanks to make an appearance on the show, and he obliged. “Tom and Rita [Wilson] and Faith and I have been friends for a long time,” McGraw told Entertainment Tonight in December. “So I gave Tom a call and just asked. He goes, ‘Tell me when to be there.’ And he showed up and did it and he killed it. Of course, he’s Tom Hanks so he’s gonna.”Hanks filmed his scene in one day.

1883 stars McGraw and Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character John Dutton. The series tracks the Dutton family’s journey from Texas to Montana to establish the Yellowstone Ranch. Sam Elliott stars as Civil War veteran Shea Brennan. Isabel May plays James and Margaret’s daughter Elsa. LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelson, James Landrey Herbert, and Billy Bob Thornton also star. New episodes are released on Paramount+ Sundays.