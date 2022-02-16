‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Developing 6 New Series for Paramount+

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan had an incredible day this week when Paramount announced plans to develop at least five new projects he has in the works for the Paramount+ streaming platform. The shows have all grown out of a kernel of truth, and they bring to life different aspects of the American experience. The group includes a new Yellowstone prequel series, a team of highly-trained female agents, and an aging gangster looking for a new lease on life.

Since Yellowstone became such a success for Paramount Network, Sheridan hasn’t had a single miss for ViacomCBS, which announced on Tuesday it is changing its name to Paramount Global. Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Sheridan signed a $200 million deal to create shows for Paramount over several years, with 101 Studios producing the projects. Sheridan even scored a hit outside the Yellowstone universe with the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, which Paramount+ renewed for a second season.

Paramount is so dedicated to Sheridan’s new Paramount+ projects that the schedule for Yellowstone Season 5 will reportedly be built up around promoting them, the Wall Street Journal reports. After using Season 4 to drive up interest in 1883, the Billy Bob Thornton-starring Land Man will get a similar treatment next winter. Scroll on for a look at what’s in store from Sheridan and Paramount+ and Paramount Network.

1932

While 1883 getting renewed for a second season was no surprise, the big news on the Yellowstone front on Tuesday was the announcement for 1932. The new series will tell the story of the Dutton family during one of the worst years of the Great Depression. Although the land wasn’t fertile thanks to Dust Bowl conditions, 1932 should be fertile territory for interesting stories about the growth of the Yellowstone Ranch. No casting or release date was announced for 1932.

Tulsa King (formerly Kansas City)

Back in December, 101 Studios CEO David Glasser announced Kansas City, a series Sheridan created with Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street). Sylvester Stallone is set to star as a New York City Italian mobster who moves to Kansas City, Missouri to build a new empire there, only to find the culture clashes with his style. The show has since been retitled Tulsa King. “He’s bringing back a kind of rugged individualism that has been sorely lacking,” Stallone told the Wall Street Journal of Sheridan.

Lioness

Sheridan has also been developing Lioness for some time. This project centers on a group of undercover female CIA agents and is inspired by a real-life CIA program. Zoe Saldana will star as the group’s leader, while Nicole Kidman has signed on as an executive producer. Tom Brady (Hell on Wheels) serves as showrunner.

Land Man

Billy Bob Thornton, who had a recurring part in 1883 Season 1, will lead his own Sheridan series in Land Man. This is based on the popular Texas Monthly podcast Boomtown, which told the stories of the oil boom in West Texas. Thornton will play an oil company crisis manager in the 1980s.

“We are in the privileged position to be able to work with people that we truly admire,” Glasser said about the show on Tuesday. “With Land Man, Taylor developed it with Billy Bob in mind, and we were thrilled when he came on board. He is not only one of the greatest actors of our generation but also a true creative partner.”

Bass Reeves

Paramount didn’t say anything new about Bass Reeves on Tuesday, but this is probably one of the more fascinating shows on Sheridan’s docket. David Oyelowo, who played Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, will star as Bass Reeves, the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. Reeves was born a slave and escaped his enslaver during the Civil War. After the war, he became a folk hero while working in Arkansas, Texas, and the Indian Territory.

6666

6666 is another Yellowstone spin-off, and this one is expected to involve characters from the mothership show, unlike the prequels. It is named after the famous Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, which has already played a role in Yellowstone. It is expected to air on Paramount Network later this year or in 2023, reports the Wall Street Journal.