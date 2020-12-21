Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson Join Forces for Epic Christmas Card

✖

The holiday season is in full effect as Christmas day approaches. Two of the PGA Tour's biggest names are getting into the season while taking part in a goofy photoshoot. Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson recently joined forces for an epic Christmas card.

TaylorMade, one of the biggest brands in professional golf, posted a photo that showed the members of its team posing together for a Christmas card. Johnson, Woods, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa all stood on a staircase wearing matching white turtleneck shirts, Christmas sweater-vests and Santa hats. They also smiled broadly for the camera. Although Woods and Fleetwood broke into laughter in one of the shots.

"Wishing you a safe and happy holiday season. Merry Christmas, from [Team TaylorMade]!" the golf club manufacturer wrote in the caption. Johnson also posted one of the photos on his own Instagram profile and prompted comments from the fans. Many said that he "made the photo" while others joked about how he was just thinking about eating a sandwich after the photoshoot.

Johnson and Woods both have reasons to celebrate as Christmas approaches, albeit for very different reasons. Johnson is the most recent champion of The Masters, earning the honor of wearing the famed green jacket. He also had the 2019 champion in Woods put the jacket on him.

To make the tournament even more special for Johnson, he made history with a record-setting performance. He became the first player in golf history to reach 20 strokes under par, doing so with a birdie on the 15th hole. His success continued throughout the remainder of the competition as he set a new record with a score of 268.

Woods, on the other hand, just finished competing in the PNC Championship, a golf tournament that features teams made up of professional golfers and a family member. He headed to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, with his 11-year-old son Charlie. The pair turned in a solid performance overall, falling short of the $200,000 prize but entertaining fans for a different reason.

Multiple videos surfaced on social media that showed Woods and Charlie during the tournament. They had on matching outfits, including the Sunday red polo, and showcased eerily similar swings. Charlie even broke out the iconic Woods fist pump after sinking a putt on one hole, sparking comments about how he is a "cub in training."