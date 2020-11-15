The Masters: Tiger Woods Botches Hole 12, Goes in Water 3 Times

✖

Tiger Woods is the defending Masters champ and entered 2020's tournament looking for a repeat. However, struggles on one particular hole may have potentially disrupted his quest to don the green jacket for the sixth time. Woods sent his ball into the water three separate times on the 12th hole.

Woods stepped up to the 12th, a Par 3, and looked to find the hole early. However, one shot bounced off the edge of the green, rolled down a hill and landed in the water. He tried again and actually placed his ball on the green, but it also rolled down the hill and into the water. The third water shot took place when he sent his ball flying out of a bunker on the far side of the hole. The ball rocketed across the green and went into the water.

Oh my Tiger dunks THREE in the water in route to a 10 on the 12th woof pic.twitter.com/pHEQqNglDR — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 15, 2020

Woods entered Sunday sitting in the top 20. He had hopes of finding success and mounting a major comeback on the final day of the tournament. However, he finished the Par 3 hole with a total of 10 strokes. Woods was -3 entering the 12th hole but walked away at +7. This score was the highest of his entire career.

"This dude needs to retire. I love tiger and he’s made golf. But his back is just jacked up. He gets a couple healthy tournaments a year... he’s proven he’s a top 1-2 golfer ever. Hang it up brother you did enough! It sucks watching him gingerly walk and bend every hole," one fan commented on Sunday morning. Several others joined in and expressed sadness about the mistakes on the 12th hole.

With the mistakes on the hole, one known for swirling winds, Woods essentially confirmed that he won't win his sixth green jacket. Now there are questions about who will end the final round at Augusta National as the champion. Dustin Johnson has a steady lead over the competition, sitting at -17 overall. However, Cameron Smith sits just behind at -15.

If Johnson can hold on and secure the win and the green jacket, he will become the first person to win The Masters after being the top-ranked player in the world. Woods was the last person to do so, winning The Masters in 2002 while sitting in the top spot.