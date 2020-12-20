Tiger Woods' Son Perfectly Copies Him With Post-Putt Fist Pump

Sunday afternoon, the PNC Championship golf tournament came to a close. Teams featuring a professional golfer and a family member played their final holes in pursuit of the $200,000 prize. Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie were among this group, but they couldn't secure the win. However, they still provided endless entertainment for fans on social media, especially after Charlie pulled out the iconic Woods fist pump.

The youngster, who wore matching red with his father, sank a putt to finish off a hole. He then pumped his fist like his father has done hundreds of times throughout his career. The fans saw the motion and responded with joy. They proclaimed that Charlie was going to be a force for years to come and that they couldn't wait to see him compete on the PGA Tour. Others made jokes about how he was a "cub in training."