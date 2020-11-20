Tiger Woods to Team up With Son Charlie at PNC Championship

✖

Tiger Woods will compete in a golf tournament next month with his son Charlie. It was recently annoucned the duo will play in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from Dec. 17-20. It will be a father-son or father-daughter event and will feature other golf stars such as Nick Price, Greg Norman, Matt Kuchar and John Daly.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," Woods said in a statement as reported by CBS Sports. "It's been great watching him progress as a junior golfer, and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship." The event will be televised by NBC and it will be the first time the country will see Charlie, 11, play in a major tournament. This will also be the most TV exposure Charlie will get since last year when Woods, 44, won the Masters at Augusta National.

Woods ended his 2020 season this past Sunday at the Masters. He wasn't able to win another green jacket as he took a 10 on the par-3 12th hole. However, now he can focus on his son's career, which he has done recently as he has caddied for him in junior events. Back in August, Charlie took part in a US Kids Golf-sanctioned event in Florida and finished in first place in the age 11 category.

"He's starting to get into it," Woods said in an interview with Golf Digest in July. "He's starting to understand how to play. He's asking me the right questions... It's been an absolute blast to go out there and be with him. He reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up." Woods also mentioned the one thing Charlie has that he doesn't.

"I wish I had his move," Woods stated. "I analyze the swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions. But those days are long gone and I relive it through him." Like Charlie, Woods got his start at a young age. Woods was known for beating his father at golf around the same age as Charlie. It has led to Woods, going pro, winning multiple majors and being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.