2020 Masters: Dustin Johnson Wins Tournament

The 2020 Masters have come to an end after four days of exciting golf action. Nearly 100 competitors arrived at Augusta National with the intention of donning the green jacket, but only one could achieve this goal. At the end of the weekend, Dustin Johnson became a champion and won the first Masters of his career.

It was a historic weekend for Johnson after he entered the competition as one of the favorites to win. He became the first player in history to reach 20 strokes under par, doing so with a birdie on the 15th hole. His success continued throughout the remainder of the competition. Johnson was unstoppable en route to a record-setting score of 268.

"Flawless performance. Witnessed greatness this weekend. Really chuffed for him!" one fan commented after watching the historic performance. Several others added similar messages while congratulating the top-ranked golfer.

There were several big names in contention for the win as the 2020 Masters began. Tiger Woods, the defending 2019 champion was among this group. He has not been at full health in 2020, but many fans expressed the opinion that he would bounce back and secure the sixth green jacket of his career.

Another option for entering the weekend was Jon Rahm. The world's second-ranked golfer entered the competition with 11-1 odds, just behind Bryson DeChambeau (8-1) and Johnson (9-1). Fans continued to express the opinion that he would win after watching Rahm make two hole-in-ones during practice sessions.

Rahm performed well overall, finishing his weekend at 10-under par. This score was good enough for a seventh-place tie with Brooks Koepka and Pan Cheng-tsung. All three men finished the weekend in the top-10.

Woods, on the other hand, entered Sunday with an opportunity to move up the leaderboard. He sat among the top-20 competitors but had a major issue on the 12th hole. Woods sent three golf balls into the water and finished with a total of 10 strokes on one hole.

The decorated golfer stepped up to the 12th, a Par 3, and looked to find the hole early. However, one-shot bounced off the edge of the green, rolled down a hill and landed in the water. He tried again and actually landed his ball on the green, but it also rolled down the hill and into the water. The third water shot took place when he sent his ball flying out of a bunker on the far side of the hole. The ball rocketed across the green and went into the water once again. Woods finished the tournament tied for 38th while Johnson became a champion.