Tiger Woods: Fans in Awe of Golf Legend's Son, Charlie

Tiger Woods was the biggest name entering the weekend's PNC Championship, but his 11-year-old son Charlie has since stolen the show. The youngster took part in the competition that pairs professional golfers with a family member and impressed with his shots. He even set up an Eagle on the third hole and then finished by sinking a putt to give the Woods' team a score of -3 after three holes.

Charlie's shot traveled roughly 170 yards around some trees and ultimately landed a mere few feet from the hole. His father called it an "awesome shot" while Twitter users immediately reacted with fascination. Several proclaimed that the next great golfer was making his mark at a very young age. Others said that they could totally be "just as good" if they had professional coaches and a championship golfer as a father. The vast majority simply said that they had to keep watching the clip over and over.