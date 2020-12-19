Tiger Woods: Fans in Awe of Golf Legend's Son, Charlie
Tiger Woods was the biggest name entering the weekend's PNC Championship, but his 11-year-old son Charlie has since stolen the show. The youngster took part in the competition that pairs professional golfers with a family member and impressed with his shots. He even set up an Eagle on the third hole and then finished by sinking a putt to give the Woods' team a score of -3 after three holes.
Charlie's shot traveled roughly 170 yards around some trees and ultimately landed a mere few feet from the hole. His father called it an "awesome shot" while Twitter users immediately reacted with fascination. Several proclaimed that the next great golfer was making his mark at a very young age. Others said that they could totally be "just as good" if they had professional coaches and a championship golfer as a father. The vast majority simply said that they had to keep watching the clip over and over.
I’m beginning to hate Charlie already.— Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) December 19, 2020
prevnext
One of the coolest things I’ve seen lately...just awesome— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 19, 2020
Charlie woods(Tigers son) just hit a 5 wood 180 yards to 4 feet from pin. Then finished off the putt for eagle. He’s 11 years old. We suck— Nonno Rocco (@Nonnomay17) December 19, 2020
prevnext
Charlie Woods making a true eagle and not needing any of dad’s shots proves the kid is a straight killer. I absolutely live for this.— The Par Train (@TheParTrain) December 19, 2020
As a father, seeing the pride and joy on Tiger's face is priceless— Joe Tarulli (@joetar996) December 19, 2020
prevnext
My 11 year old almost got all of his clothes in the hamper this morning. So. Kinda samesies. pic.twitter.com/msIRFU2Seb— Jay Fisher (@JayFisher74) December 19, 2020
And the torch has been passed... pic.twitter.com/SZe1jWWbZO— 💙💙💙GoPackGo💙💙💙 (@texasnurse12) December 19, 2020
prevnext
He moves just like his dad 😁😎— The Protagonist (@1UglyEngineer) December 19, 2020
I want this swing😩😆 What a beautiful swing Charlie Woods! Yes ... he is @TigerWoods son! Check out the Father/Son duo play in a tournament together today! https://t.co/o0dE4FlyZO— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 19, 2020
prevnext
Charlie Woods with the swing we all wished we had. Drains an eagle putt after a brilliant shot.
Equally as good... Tiger's reaction. Proud dad. Joyful. Awesome to watch. https://t.co/t72xA91g7S— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) December 19, 2020
Charlie Woods is better at 11 years old than 99.9% of golfers playing golf.— Josh Macuga (@JoshMacuga) December 19, 2020
prevnext
Watching Charlie Woods make an eagle look easy pic.twitter.com/DZmfcI5E8D— jason demers (@jasondemers5) December 19, 2020
Charlie Woods is already significantly better than a scratch golfer, at 11 freaking years old. Biggest golf prodigy since... his father?— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 19, 2020
prev
I see a touching Father son moment. The dudes who just got on the tour probably see Godzilla training baby Godzilla 🤣 https://t.co/e0rdBBEif6— Father Abraham (@MrMarcus260) December 19, 2020