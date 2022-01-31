Super Bowl 2022: Why Bengals Will Be Home Team in Rams’ Home Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, and the game will be played at the Rams’ home SoFi Stadium. And while the Rams will have home-field advantage, they will not be the home team as that belongs to the Bengals. As mentioned by Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the AFC champion and NFC champion alternate home-team status for the NFL’s championship game. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the home team against the Kansas City Chiefs, and oddly enough Super Bowl LV was played at the Bucs’ Raymond James Stadium.

The Bengals earned a spot in a Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, 27-24 in overtime. Just two years ago, the Bengals were the worst team in the NFL after finishing the season with a 2-14 record. But in 2020, the team drafted quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, and the Bengals are now playing in their first Super Bowl in over 30 years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am happy for this team and everyone in the organization,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, per the team’s official team website. “You can’t help but think about the people back in Cincinnati celebrating right now and all the people that were here. It felt like half of the stadium was at the end of the game when all of the fans got down there. It was a special moment. I am so happy for the city of Cincinnati. They have waited for this moment. They have supported us waiting for this moment. I couldn’t be happier. Hopefully we can get them all out to L.A.”

The Rams are playing in their second Super Bowl in four seasons. However, they are looking for their first Super Bowl win since the 1999 season. Before the start of the 2021 season, the Rams made the trade to acquire QB Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. With Stafford and a strong defense led by defensive lineman Aaron Donald, the Rams have a chance to win their second Super Bowl and fourth NFL championship in franchise history.

“I’m just so proud of this group,” Stafford said after the NFC Championship Game, per the Rams’ official website. “We’ve had high expectations all year. Done nothing but do everything in our power to try and meet those. It’s a driven group we have in there. This game wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t easy in some spots, but we found a way to win the game.”