Super Bowl 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Super Bowl LVI is about to begin. After a thrilling 2021 regular season and playoffs, two teams are fighting for the right to call themselves champions: the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2022 Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the broadcast airing via NBC.For those not watching on the traditional TV channel, it will stream on Peacock, NFL.com, NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App. Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium, which is the home of the Rams.

But even with the Rams playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium, they will be considered the road team as the teams alternate each year. But that won’t take away what the Rams did in 2021, playing consistent football throughout the year to play in their second Super Bowl in four seasons. Before the season, the Rams traded for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. And during the season, the Rams signed star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and added edge rusher Von Miller, which indicated they were going all-in for an NFL championship.

“We went out and got him because we thought it was a chance to be able to get a great player of his magnitude,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said about Stafford after the NFC Championship game, per the team’s official website. “Those things don’t come around often. What he’s done, he’s elevated everybody around him. He’s made me a better coach. He’s made his teammates better. He’s such a great person. I think you guys know from getting a chance to interact with him. If you don’t root for this guy, something’s wrong with you. He’s a great competitor. We’ve seen that, really, throughout the season.”

The Bengals are one of the best stories in the NFL as they are playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season. Quarterback Joe Burrow has led the way for the Bengals, completing 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns in just his second season as the starter. He is no stranger to big games as he led the LSU Tigers to a national championship win two years ago.

“It’s exciting for us to see the Bengals in the news a lot,” Burrow said, per the Bengals’ official website. “Growing up nobody talked about the Bengals too much. It’s exciting for us, exciting for the city that people are starting to realize we’re a really good team and an exciting team as well.”