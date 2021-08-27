How Shailene Woodley Will Support Aaron Rodgers During 2021 NFL Season

✖

Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to kick off the 2021 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, which leads to the question of how will his fiance, Shailene Woodley support him during the season? According to E! News, Woodley, 29, is currently in New Mexico filming a movie. But once she's done filming, the plan is for her to get to Wisconsin to cheer on Rodgers and the Packers.

"When she wraps, she plans to support him throughout his season," the source to E! News, per Yahoo! "They don't like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again." Woodley admits to being a new football fan as she told Seth Meyers over the summer that Packers games "are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for."

"But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different—I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever," Woodley said. Rodgers was away from the Packers all offseason as he was contemplating his future in the NFL. He spent that time hanging out with Woodley and traveling all over the country to see family and friends.

Rodgers, 37, announced that he is engaged to Woodley in February when he won his third NFL MVP award. In July, Woodley revealed if the couple has started planning their wedding. "Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today, we haven't even talked about it," Woodley said on the TODAY show "I'm not sure what will be the most exciting component of that."

Woodley is featured in three movies that were released this year. In March, Woodley finished filming Misanthrope, which will be released in 2022. Rodgers returned to the Packers in July before the start of training camp. He did consider retiring but revealed why he wanted to return.

"I continued to find joy and happiness and things off the field," Rodgers said during his first press conference of training camp. "However, there’s still a big competitive hole in my body that I need to fill. And as I got back into my workouts, I just realized that I know I can still play and I want to still play and as long as I feel like I can give 100% to the team, then I should still play."