Shailene Woodley Reveals Aaron Rodgers Wedding Plans

Shailene Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers may be engaged but the two are in no rush to walk down the aisle anytime soon. The 2020 pandemic put a hold on several weddings that year, pushing some into 2021 and even further out into 2022, and because the world is still not in a state of being COVID-free, Woodley admitted that she doesn't feel it's the best time to say "I do." During an interview with the Today show, the actress confessed that wedding planning hasn't even been a conversation between the two lovebirds.

"Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today, we haven't even talked about it," she admitted during the interview while also discussing her new film Last Letter from Your Lover. "I'm not sure what will be the most exciting component of that." Since announcing their engagement so nonchalantly, the sweet pair have been traveling all over the United States together to places including Arkansas, Kentucky and Hawaii, as well as up north in Canada to Montreal. They even made a fun trip to Florida to visit Disney World.

There have been lots of questions regarding their relationship, and in the midst of it all, Woodley more often than not gets asked how much she knows about football after initially admitting that she's not super familiar with the game. In fact, she was unaware of her fiancé's status in the NFL. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she confessed once again that while she's not up-to-speed on all the football language just yet, it has been a work in progress. "But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different — I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever,'" she said according to E!. While it's still very much a learning curve for her, she admitted, "I still can't get it right, but I'm learning, slowly but surely."

There's been a lot of drama surrounding Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers. The team will have to report to practice here soon but the big question is: will Aaron Rodgers be there? "I have believed all along that Rodgers is going to show up," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said as reported by Zone Coverage. "I think he wants to keep it uncertain through July 26, the day of the shareholders meeting, so Mark Murphy has to deal with all the crap of the shareholders/fans/cheeseheads who are antsy and upset about all the uncertainty. And then the next day we find out that Aaron Rodgers shows up. I didn't buy the thing this past weekend when he said 'I'll figure it out in a couple weeks.' Well in a couple of weeks camp opens you better figure it out before a couple of weeks."