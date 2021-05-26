Aaron Rodgers Spotted Shirtless in Hawaii While Hiking With Shailene Woodley

✖

Aaron Rodgers is not too worried about his issues with the Green Bay Packers as he was recently seen shirtless in Hawaii while hiking with his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley. The couple is vacationing with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, who posted a photo on Instagram that shows the foursome hiking around Maui.

"Ponds with soulmates," Keleigh wrote in the caption of the Instagram post while also noting it was "the best day hiking these pools." Keleigh has posted a series a photos from her Hawaiian trip that also shows Rodgers enjoying himself. Earlier this week, Rodgers was spotted singing and dancing while the two couples were at a restaurant in Hawaii.

This is one of the reasons Rodgers is not at the Packers' organized team activities, which began this week. However, even if Rodgers wasn't in Hawaii, it's very likely the three-time NFL MVP would be at the voluntary workouts since he hasn't been attended any of the sessions of the team's offseason program. On Monday night, Rodgers appeared on SportsCenter to discuss his issues with the Packers.

"It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting it is about the people that make the thing go," Rodgers said while also mentioning that things were "put in motion" last year. "It's about character. It's about culture. It's about doing the things the right way," Rodgers said. "A lot this was put in motion last year. The wrench was just kind of throw into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is just kind of the spill out of all that. But, look, it's about the people and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people."

Many believe that Rodgers is frustrated because of what the front office has done over the last few years, despite the team winning 26 regular-season games the last two seasons and appearing in the last two NFC Championship games. Rodgers missing OTAs is not a big deal, but if he's not at the team's mandatory minicamp that runs from June 15-17, the Packers will have a big problem because it's also likely he won't show up for training camp which will start at the end of July.