Aaron Rodgers Engaged, Thanks ‘Fiancee’ Just Days After Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors Start

Aaron Rodgers is seemingly engaged. During the Green Bay Packers quarterback's NFL MVP award acceptance speech at the NFL awards ceremony, he referred to a current "fiancee" and said he "got engaged." While Rodgers, 37, did not state the fiancée's name, he was linked to Shailene Woodley, of Big Little Lies and The Fault in Our Stars fame, just days ago. This would be Rodgers' third high-profile relationship in recent years after dating Oliva Munn and Danica Patrick in what were headline-grabbing romances. However, this is Rodgers' first engagement.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," Rogers said. He then casually mentioned, "I got engaged." Later, when he went on to thank "my fiancée" when he mentioned the "great group of people that support me."

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. 🎥#GoPackGo 📺 #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

Rodgers previously dated actress Olivia Munn and retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. He was linked to Woodley earlier for the first time this week. Sources told E! News Rodgers and Woodley were in a long-distance relationship. "They have kept things private and low key," the source said. Rodgers was in Wisconsin while Woodley has been in Montreal to work on her new crime drama Misanthrope.

"They have seen each other and been in touch," the source told E! News on Feb. 2. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

In September, Rodgers said he had a "new and increased love life" during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. However, he did not say who he was dating at the time. "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable," Rodgers said at the time. "That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."

Woodley's breakthrough role was Amy Juergens on ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She made her film debut in The Descendants in 2011, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Woodley also starred in the Divergent movies, The Spectacular Now and Snowden. She earned a second Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Jane Chapman on HBO's Big Little Lies.

As for Rodgers, this was his third MVP award and first since 2014. He won his first in 2011, the same year he led the Packers over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler. He played in all 16 games this season, finishing with 48 touchdown passes and 4,299 passing yards.