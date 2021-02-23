Shailene Woodley Breaks Silence on Aaron Rodgers Engagement

✖

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Shailene Woodley confirmed that she is engaged to Aaron Rodgers, as Us Weekly noted. While Rogers previously referenced his fiancée during his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors awards ceremony on Feb. 6, he did not specify who he was engaged to. Woodley's statement on The Tonight Show not only serves as a confirmation that the two are engaged, but it is also the first time that she has addressed her relationship with the football player.

“So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” Woodley told host Jimmy Fallon in a sneak peek of Monday's episode, which E! News was able to obtain. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.” In addition to confirming that she and the Greenbay Packers quarterback are engaged, she also shared that the two met during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Woodley even noted that her dog played a major part in bringing the two together.

"When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him,’” she said during her late-night show appearance, noting that she had never even attended a football game prior to dating Rodgers. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

As previously mentioned, Rodgers was the one who first shared that he was engaged. Although, at the time, he did not specify to whom he was going to wed (his statement came amidst rumors that he and Woodley were dating, which led people to conclude that he and the actor were an item). He said at the time, “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season." The athlete added, “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.”