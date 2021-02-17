Paulina Gretzky Enjoys Afternoon Tea and Beachside Views in New Photo

✖

Paulina Gretzky is enjoying the beach life in her latest photo. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky went to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of her at the beach in Malibu, California with one of her friends. And in the caption, Gretzky simply posted a butterfly emoji.

In Gretzky's Instagram Story, she posted a photo of a cup of tea at a cafe, indicating she was drinking tea were her friend. Gretzky's followers' wanted to know more about the friend as he is not her husband, golf star Dustin Johnson. One person on Instagram wrote: "Everyone settle down.. this is the last guy DJ Is worried about." Another fan wrote the Johnson is "punching the air currently" while another fan thought they were a couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

Gretzky and Johnson are still going on strong. In January, Gretzky appeared on The Netchicks podcast and talked about her relationship with the 2020 Masters winner. "I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said when explaining why the two haven't gotten married yet after being engaged for almost eight years. I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him."

After Johnson won the Masters in November, Gretzky started gaining more attention on social media. One of her most notable Instagram photos is her wearing nothing but a straw hat while vacationing in St. Barths. She also posted photos of celebrating her birthday in the Bahamas and modeling a snow jumpsuit in Colorado.

In a 2014 interview with Golf Digest, Gretzky talked about how she stays in shape. "I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it," she said. "It was like meditation for me. I also loved kickboxing. What really kept me in great shape was dancing. Lately, I've been constantly on the go, so I don't get to run much anymore. Now I'm doing workout videos every day. If you don't want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube."