Paulina Gretzky Is 'Melting' in New Snow Jumpsuit Photo

Paulina Gretzky continues to wow fans with her social media posts. The fiancee of golf pro Dustin Johnson and daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky recently went to Instagram to post a photo of her in a black snow jumpsuit. The Instagram post indicates the photo was taken at Snowmass Village, Colorado.

"Some people are worth melting for," Gretzky wrote in the caption. This comes after the 32-year old model and actress was seen with Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. As seen on her recent Instagram stories, Gretzky was with those two along with Johnson and their group of friends in Colorado vacationing. This also comes after Gretzky announcing she will appear on an upcoming podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

"I just did my first podcast ever," Gretzky said on her Instagram story. "What an amazing experience. I can't wait for you guys to check out The Netchicks podcast. It's an unbelievable episode, and you're not gonna want to miss it." Gretzky hasn't done too many interviews recently, so it will be interesting to see what she has to say about what's going in her life as well as her relationship with Johnson, who she has been engaged to since 2013. In a 2014 interview with Golf Digest, Gretzky talked about how she stays in shape.

"I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it," she said. "It was like meditation for me. I also loved kickboxing. What really kept me in great shape was dancing. Lately, I've been constantly on the go, so I don't get to run much anymore. Now I'm doing workout videos every day. If you don't want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube."

Gretzky has been more active on Instagram recently. She caught everyone's attention when she posted a photo of her wearing nothing but a straw hat while vacationing at St. Barths. She also took some heat when she posted a video of her birthday celebration in the Bahamas. She and her group of friends weren't wearing masks, which led to her deleting the post. Gretzky is also on TikTok and recently showed off her dancing skills in a crop and bike shorts in her latest post.