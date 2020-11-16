The Masters: Dustin Johnson Kisses Paulina Gretzky After Winning Tournament

✖

Dustin Johnson won the Masters Tournament in record-breaking fashion, and the first thing he did is celebrate with his fiancee, Paulina Gretzky. Once Johnson, 36 clinched his first Masters victory in his career, he kissed Gretzky, who has been supporting him the entire tournament. The couple got engaged in 2013 and have two children together, Tatum, 5, and River Jones, 3.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," Johnson said in an interview with Golfweek back in September. "And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing." There were rumors of the two calling it quits in 2018, but at that time, Johnson wrote on Twitter: "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support."

(Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff, Getty)

Gretzky is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson talked about the relationship he has with the hockey Hall of Famer. "I’ve learned so much from Wayne, just watching the way he acts and the way he treats other people," he said. "His dad, Walter, is unbelievable,. He might be more popular than Wayne. But obviously, with Wayne, it’s great to have someone who dominated their sport the way he did for such a long period of time."

On Sunday, Johnson, the No.1-ranked golfer in the world, set a scoring record of 20 under, the lowest score to par in Masters history. This is the second major championship for Johnson with the first coming in 2016 when he won the 2016 US Open Johnson came in second at the Masters in 2019. He will look to defend his title next April when the Masters return to Augusta National. This year's tournament was pushed back to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It means so much to me … it means so much to my family, Paulina, the kids," Johnson said after the tournament as reported by the New York Post. "They know it’s something that I’ve always been dreaming about and it's why I work so hard. To finally have the dream come true, I think that’s why you see all that emotion."