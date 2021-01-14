Paulina Gretzky Announces She Will Appear on 'The Netchicks' Podcast

✖

Paulina Gretzky will be making her podcast debut very soon. On Wednesday night, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the fiancee of golf star Dustin Johnson announced on her Instagram Story that she will be a guest on The Netchicks podcast. Paulina Gretzky said she is looking forward to everyone listening to the episode.

"I just did my first podcast ever," Gretzky said on her Instagram story. "What an amazing experience. I can't wait for you guys to check out The Netchicks podcast. It's an unbelievable episode, and you're not gonna want to miss it." The Netchicks podcast is hosted by Natalie Buck and Sara Gretzky. Buck is the daughter of Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck and Gretzky is Paulina's sister-in-law. It's a podcast that talks about various TV shows and features special guests.

"Join The NETCHICKS every week to talk [about] all things on screen, the description states. "Sara Gretzky and Natalie Buck are here to educate you on what you should be watching and maybe not watching!" It's not certain what Paulina Gretzky will be talking about on the podcast, but it's likely some of the topics that will come up will be her relationship with Johnson, golf and celebrating her 32nd birthday. Gretzky has been getting a lot of attention lately when Johnson won the Masters. Shortly after the win, Gretzky posted a photo of her wearing nothing but a straw hat. Since then, the actress and model has posted photos of her and Johnson as well as her birthday celebration in the Bahamas.

Gretzky hasn't done a lot of interviews over the years, but in a 2014 interview with Golf Digest, she talked about being looked at when she's at the golf course supporting Johnson. "Sometimes I feel like a zoo animal out there," she said. "People think I can't hear them — but I can definitely hear you. If anything, just come over and talk to me. I'm not someone people should be afraid of. Everyone is usually very sweet, and there hasn't been a bad moment for me. But I do feel more comfortable if I'm walking with someone. Of course, sometimes I just want to watch Dustin play golf, and I hope people respect that. And you know what? They always do." Gretzky and Johnson have been engaged since 2013 and have two kids together.