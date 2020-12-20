Paulina Gretzky Catches Heat for Maskless Birthday Celebration

✖

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the Great One, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday. She headed to the Bahamas and had a birthday bash with boyfriend Dustin Johnson, as well as several other people — although Gretzky sparked critical comments in the process. She did not wear a mask during the celebration.

Gretzky posted a video on Instagram that showed her and multiple people dancing around with bottles of champagne and sparklers in hand. The Alabama vs. Florida game was on the TV in the background but nobody paid attention. "IM SO GRATEFUL FOR EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU. YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW SPECIAL YOU MADE ME FEEL AHD ILL NEVER FORGET IT," Gretzky wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

When social media users saw the video from the evening, they responded with a considerable amount of criticism. "This is soooo irresponsible to show off when people have lost lives," one person wrote in response. Another asked if they were having a Corona Party.

One person, however, sparked an entirely different comment with his response. This social media user wrote, "Covid is still a thing... hope you guys get sick." Many people expressed the opinion that they don't agree with holding a party, but they also didn't want to wish sickness on anyone.

According to Bahamas.com, there are several protocols in place for those wishing to visit the tropical location. Visitors can apply for a travel health visa, which requires a negative COVID-19 test no more than five days prior to arrival. Those heading to the Bahamas must present the test results along with their passports when attempting to enter the country.

In addition to obtaining a health visa, those traveling to the tropical location must follow specific guidelines. There are curfews and lockdowns in place, as well as rules regarding masks. Face coverings must be worn in public — although they aren't mandatory on the beaches.

"All persons, including Bahamian residents and visitors, are subject to a new fine of $250 or a penalty of one month imprisonment, or both if they are found not wearing face masks in areas where it is required," the rules state. The hotels and other tourist destinations also have their own rules about on-site behavior. Gretzky did not reveal where the part took place, so it is unclear what rules were or were not in place.