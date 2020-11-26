Paulina Gretzky Bares All in St. Barths After Dustin Johnson's Masters Win With Sultry Photo

✖

This past Sunday, professional golfer Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters, donning the iconic green jacket for the first time in his career. But following the win, his fiancée and the mother of his two children, Paulina Gretzky, posted a sultry photo from a tropical location baring it all while enjoying St. Barths in the Caribbean Sea.

The image showcased Gretzky wearing a straw hat, partially covering her face. While she was not wearing any clothes, she had her hands strategically placed over her chest. Gretzky previously attended the 2020 Masters to cheer on Dustin, becoming one of only a select few allowed at Augusta National. She spent her time taking in the action while showing support for her fiancé.

Gretzky has remained away from social media for months, but she made a return following Johnson's victory. She posted a photo of the two of them kissing at the golf tournament, which she used to celebrate his victory. "Honey, I'm forever & always your biggest fan," Gretzky wrote. "So proud of you."

Masters' weekend was historic for Johnson after he entered the competition as one of the favorites to win. He became the first player in history to reach 20 strokes under par, doing so with a birdie on the 15th hole. His success continued throughout the remainder of the competition. Johnson was unstoppable en route to a record-setting score of 268. At the end of the competition, fellow golf star Tiger Woods helped him into his jacket and cemented his place as a member of the sport's elite athletes.

"[Paulina's] a huge part of me, our family and my success," Johnson told reporters in September, per the New York Post. "She's home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make."

Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013 and have two children together. However, their relationship started in an odd way. She previously explained that during a 2014 interview that her mother had played golf with Johnson and invited him over to the house for dinner. Gretzky also arrived at the house for dinner after receiving her own invite but wasn't expecting to meet her future significant other. "So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy," she told Golf Digest.