Patrick Mahomes: Texas Tech Sends Letter of Intent to QB's Newborn Daughter

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced on Feb. 20 the birth of their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. The happy couple has since received a special delivery from Texas Tech University. The school sent a letter of intent to the newborn, dated two days after her birth.

According to photos posted on social media, the letter of intent recommends that the student-athlete, Sterling, will receive a recommendation by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Tech for a scholarship. The listed sport on the letter of intent is soccer. The university's athletic director, Kirby Hocutt, even signed the letter.

Sterling Mahomes is less than a month old. She got a national letter of intent for soccer scholarship offer from Texas Tech 2 days after she was born. What took so long? pic.twitter.com/jwaxccF9F8 — Robert 'Robby2k' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) March 9, 2021

Mahomes is possibly the most famous athlete from Texas Tech. The Chiefs' quarterback played both football and baseball in Lubbock, bringing considerable attention to the university in the process. He later became a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Matthews played soccer at the nearby University of Texas at Tyler. She is now the co-owner of the Kansas City NWSL club.

There is a long time until Sterling will be able to choose her preferred college, but fans of Texas Tech will eagerly await the decision. For now, they will anticipate another big event. These fans will wait for the upcoming exchange of wedding vows between Mahomes and Matthews.

Shortly after welcoming Sterling into the world, Matthews announced on social media that she and Mahomes will not get married in 2021. They are setting a wedding date for sometime in 2022. Although she did not reveal the month or the day. "It’s wedding planning time. We have a date & place wahoooooo," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Fans have been waiting for this news since Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes surprised Matthews by proposing during the ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium. He decorated one of the luxury suites with several flowers and then popped the question. Matthews then revealed the news on social media with a photo of the ring.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," Matthews wrote on social media. "It's always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."