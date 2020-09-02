Patrick Mahomes Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Brittany Matthews

✖

Patrick Mahomes is officially off the market. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed on his Instagram story that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Mahomes, 24 showed a photo of the ring and wrote "Ring SNZ" with the kissing face emoji. And on Wednesday, Matthews, 25, shared photos of the engagement ceremony on her Instagram account.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," Matthews wrote. "It's always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."

Mahomes popped the question the Matthews shortly after he received his Super Bowl ring with the rest of his Chiefs teammates. The team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in February, winning their first championship in 50 years. Along with the Super Bowl win and being engaged Mahomes just signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million. It's been a very good year for Mahomes and is looking forward to kicking off the 2020 season next week. However, he knows it will be difficult to repeat as champions.

"It's going to be hard," Mahomes said to CBS Sports. Winning the Super Bowl is not an easy thing. A lot of people don't get to do that in their lifetime and I know that. I'm just going to take advantage of every single opportunity that I have every single day and hopefully have another opportunity to be in a Super Bowl and try to find a way to win it again."

Mahomes is on his way to be the face of the NFL if he isn't already. Along with winning the Super Bowl and being a half-billion-dollar man, Mahomes won the MVP award in 2018. Most consider him as the best player in the league for what he's done in just two seasons. In 31 career games, Mahomes has thrown for 9,412 yards and 76 touchdowns. He has also recorded a passer rating of 108.9.