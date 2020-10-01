Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Care If Upcoming Baby Is Boy or Girl: 'I'm Just Super Excited'

✖

Patrick Mahomes is ready to be a father. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his finance Brittany Matthews announced they're expecting their first child together. Mahomes then talked about the news on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive and said they can't wait to be parents. He was then asked if he wants a son or daughter.

"No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes said. Mahomes also talked about what this year has taught him on a personal level. "I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family," the Super Bowl MVP added. "I think we've done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world."

Matthews announced the pregnancy on Tuesday when she posted a photo of the two on Instagram while holding a sonogram as Mahomes hugged the baby. In the post, Matthews wrote: Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding. 2020 has been a busy and fun year for Mahomes. Along with winning the Super Bowl and being named Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has gotten engaged and became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals. And, currently, the Chiefs are undefeated this season after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. But can the Chiefs have a dynasty like the New England Patriots?

"Yea, I mean it's going to take everybody in the organization, top-down, to do something like that" Mahomes said. "If you watch how they run their organization, how they run their football team, how they're coached, how they play... they give 120% every single rep, every single practice. That's what we have to try to do, try to strive for. That's why it doesn't happen a lot in the NFL -- it's because you can't have that culture every single year it seems like." With the win over the Ravens, the Chiefs are arguably the best team in the NFL and show no signs of slowing down. On Sunday, the Chiefs have another big contest as they take on Cam Newton and the Patriots.