Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Set Wedding Date After Welcoming First Child

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have officially set a wedding date and location. Matthews went to Instagram to announce she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be getting married in 2022. She didn't reveal the exact date or the name of the location, but Matthews is excited as she wrote in the caption "It’s wedding planning time."

This comes just a week after Matthews and Mahomes welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl name Sterling Skye. Late last year, Mahomes talked about being a father to 610 Sports Radio's The Drive. "No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," he said. Mahomes also talked about what 2020 has taught him on a personal level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne)

"I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family," the Mahomes stated "I think we've done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world."

Things are looking up for Mahomes after a not-strong start to 2021. In February, the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl 31-9, the worst loss in Mahomes' career. The 2018 NFL MVP was playing with an injured toe and was forced to have surgery on it shortly after the game was over.

"I can't say the toe was the problem when I played last week or two weeks ago when I played well on it," he said during the postgame press conference. "It's something you battle through. You're playing football, you have to battle through injures and so we'll look at it tomorrow and make a final decision of if we're going to have to have surgery or not."

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged when the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings after beating the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. "You don't think it's going to be nerve-racking, especially when you been with someone for so long," Mahomes said to 610 Sports Radio when talking about the proposal. "But before you get on that knee, you're heart's racing, I promise you that."