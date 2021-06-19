Logan Paul Mocks Mike Tyson While Teasing Fight Following Floyd Mayweather Event

✖

Logan Paul is hot off his battle with Floyd Mayweather, but he's already plotting his next "fight" with an iconic boxer past their prime. This time it's Mike Tyson and Paul thinks he has a shot because the former heavyweight champion is "old, old."

Paul and his brother, fellow YouTube star Jake Paul, have made headlines in recent months for their exhibition bouts against other YouTubers and athletes. This includes Jake Paul's victories over former NBA star Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren, and his upcoming bout with Tyron Woodley. These fights are grabbing headlines but falling short of critical acclaim. Many actually think the outcomes are decided, and the paydays are the only goal.

Still, the fights continue and Logan Paul is trying to spark up his next bout. Despite a less-than-stellar fight with Mayweather, Paul believes he's ready for Tyson and has no qualms about challenging the former heavyweight.

"Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is it? One great at a time … my lawyer mentioned it, and he's like, 'No, Tyson will rip your head off. You don't stand a chance,'" Paul said on his latest podcast. "I'm like, 'Bro, I just went through all of this. You can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson.' Bro, he's old, old."

Tyson has been a fan of the Paul brothers for a while, so it isn't a surprise his name would come up as a potential opponent in the ring. It isn't likely he'd want to actually fight either brother given his past comments, but the former fighter thinks both are good for boxing in the long run.

"That's why that stuff is good," Tyson said. "Because the real [boxers] don't want to fight each other. Jake Paul fought on my show because he got 75 million viewers. He's good for boxing. Is he kinda ridiculous? Yeah. But is he good for boxing? F— yeah. Boxing needs s— like that."

Jake Paul battled Nate Robinson on the undercard for Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. And Tyson even already sees Paul's next opponent, speaking with Zab Judah on Instagram Live after Paul's bout with Mayweather. "I'm trying to get Logan Paul to fight Badou Jack," Tyson said. "I wanna see what he says about that."

Tyson has also been clear that he isn't interested in fighting either Paul brother, noting that he "loves them" and thinks they're fun. As for Paul, he's not just stopping at Tyson. "Ive been asking, who's next? I really don't have an answer," Paul said. "Call me out… all ages, all sizes." The next major fight is brother Jake Paul's bout with Woodley, followed by another potential fight with Mayweather.