Dana White Sounds off About Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul sparked conversations among Twitter users on Sunday afternoon by announcing their upcoming exhibition boxing match, which is set for February 2021. UFC President Dana White saw the news and had some thoughts about the fight. He had some criticism for the sport of boxing as well as Paul.

"Yeah, when people ask me about the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at," White said Sunday night during a conversation with NELK on Twitch. "Didn’t that kid get beaten up by the f—ing video game kid from England and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?" The comment about the "video game kid" referenced Paul's previous bout with YouTuber KSI in 2019. He lost by split-decision after six rounds.

White continued with comments about Paul's size. "Doesn't he weigh 200 pounds too? I dunno. Good luck to him." For comparison, the undefeated Mayweather weighs 150 pounds.

Paul has previously mentioned the size and weight difference when making claims about the fight. He said that he would "whoop his a—" in a street fight. Paul continued and said that he would win a fight in an MMA match or in the octagon.

"The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—!" Paul told TMZ in November. "I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—ing matter to me. I'm eight inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm two times as hungry and 10 times as smart. I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake [Paul]!"

The long-rumored battle between Mayweather and Paul will be a pay-per-view event, per Fanmio. The event is currently on sale, with the first 1 million purchases priced at $24.99. The price will increase to $39.99 after the first million and then it will increase once again on Dec. 29, reaching $59.99. Finally, the price will increase to $69.99 on February 11.

With the announcement of the upcoming fight, many people weighed in about who would secure the victory. Many said that Mayweather would continue his undefeated streak and beat Paul easily. Others disagreed and proclaimed that the YouTuber would knock out the retired boxer.