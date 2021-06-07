Floyd Mayweather Exhausts Logan Paul in Boxing Match That Leaves Fans Cold

✖

The exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul has ended, and Mayweather neglected to knock the YouTube star down during the matchup. While many knew going in that the fight would not be a "classic," the final results were lackluster at best, with Mayweather showcasing some conditioning and Paul showcasing how much he can sweat and clinch. Most fans were left feeling that Mayweather lost some respect by taking the fight and "going the distance" with Paul, though the payday will likely soften any blows to his boxing career and legacy.

Since this was an exhibition match. There's not an official winner but that doesn't mean the stoppage couldn't happen. According to ESPN, knockouts were not prohibited and the match could have been stopped based on the referee's decision. None of this happened despite a few flurrys and solid hits throughout. The fight took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and was broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view.

In an interview with Complex, Mayweather talked about social media stars like Paul getting into professional boxing. "I think everybody is entitled to live life like they want to live life and do what they want to do," he said. "The boxers that’s already been in boxing you guys have to go out there and make a mark for yourself and do what you do."

Mayweather also talked about beating Paul at any time of the fight. "We want to give the people entertainment," he said. "If I wanted to, I could go out there and if I want to I could knock him out in the first-round. ... What I want to do is have fun and I don’t want to knock him out right away. You know why? I really want to see his skills. I want to show him that there’s a difference between the elite level, real elite boxing, and YouTube boxing. We’ll see. The movement is totally different."

Paul talked to Showtime before the fight and explained why he got into boxing. “I didn’t choose boxing, boxing chose me,” Paul said per MMA Fighting. “Seriously, I got challenged to box. I answered that challenge and then kind of fell perfectly into the sport. Truthfully, boxing’s a bit easier on the body than MMA. ...I got bad knees. I’m old now. I’m aging. My upper body’s strong. My upper body always has been strong. I got dense-ass bones. I’m in like the top half-percentile in bone density. My strength is all here. MMA is tough. The lower body knows.”

Paul also revealed what he needed to do in order to win. “Fight my heart out. Fight my f—ing heart out,” he said. “Fight my heart out. That’s the beautiful thing about this sport. Experience, it’s fantastic. In almost any industry, experience is going to trump everything else. But at the end of the day, this is a fight and anything can happen.”