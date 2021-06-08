Mike Tyson Weighs in on Logan Paul's Performance During Floyd Mayweather Fight

✖

Mike Tyson has some thoughts on the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight. The boxing legend spoke to Zab Judah on Instagram Live Monday and said he was impressed with Paul's performance against Mayweather, who has a 50-0 career record. Tyson then revealed that Paul's next opponent should be pro boxer Badou Jack, a former two-time division champion who has a 24-3-3 record.

"I'm trying to get Logan Paul to fight Badou Jack," Tyson said. "I wanna see what he says about that." Jack competed on the Paul vs. Mayweather card. He took on Dervin Colina and won the bout via TKO. Jack is a former WBC super-middleweight champion as well as a former WBA light heavyweight champion. While Tyson thought Paul put on a strong performance, Mayweather did control most of the fight. There were no knockdowns, but Mayweather was more accurate with his punches and avoided Paul's series of combos.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,’’ Paul said after the fight. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beat. “It’s an honor to grace the ring with him. I don’t know, this is the coolest thing ever. I’m happy I made it out. He’s tough to hit.’’

There was no winner in the match because there were no judges since it was an exhibition bout. Fans were not happy with the end result, but Mayweather was happy to get in the ring with Paul. “I had fun,’’ Mayweather said. “You got to realize I’m not 21 anymore. But it’s good to move around with these young guys. ... He’s better than I thought he was, He’s a tough, rough competitor. … He knows how to use his weight and tied me up tonight.’’

According to ESPN, Mayweather won the fight 78-74, He landed a total of 43 punches and 36 were power shots. Paul only landed 28 total punches with 21 power shots. However, both Paul and Mayweather were big winners due to the money they earned. According to multiple reports, Mayweather likely earned at least $50 million, and Paul earned at least $5 million.