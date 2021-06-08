Floyd Mayweather Earned More Than $200K Per Punch Landed on Logan Paul

✖

Floyd Mayweather took on Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match on Sunday and earned a lot of money in the process. According to a new study by Pickswise, Mayweather lived up to his "Money" nickname as he earned a total of $232,558 per punch landed on Paul. That is a lot but not the most Mayweather has earned. When Mayweather took on Conor McGregor in 2017, he earned over $1.6 million per punch landed while McGregor earned nearly $800,000.

As for Paul, he earned $8,929 per punch, and all of this is before the pay-per-view revenue. The final card shows that Mayweather landed 43 punches while Paul landed 28. Mayweather threw 107 punches, and Paul doubled that with 217. There was no winner in the match as the Florida State boxing commission didn't officially sanction the fight due to the large disparity in size and experience level, according to ESPN. The fight took place in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"He's better than I thought he was," Mayweather said of Paul after the bout. "... I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy." Mayweather was asked if he would do another exhibition fight, and he said "probably not. He also was asked if he would come out of retirement, which led to him answering "absolutely not."

As for Paul, he was happy to be in the ring with Mayweather. "I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," Paul said. "The fact that I'm in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat." Based on punches landed, Paul earned at least $250,000. But it's likely that number will be ballooned to $5 million after pay-per-view sales.

Mayweather earned $10 million based on his punches landed and that could be increased to $50 million. His last official match was in 2017 when he defeated McGregor via TKO. Mayeather left boxing as the WBA, WBC and The Ring welterweight champion. Some of the top boxers Mayweather has defeated in his career are Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez who has become arguably the best boxer in the world. Mayweather was named "Fighter of the Decade" for the 2010s by the Boxing Writers Association of America.