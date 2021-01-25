✖

Former MLB player Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, has taken over headlines in recent months for several reasons. Her complicated relationship with YouTuber Logan Paul sparked some stories, especially after Canseco said that he wanted to fight his daughter's ex. She has also built up a sizable fanbase through her career and Instagram profile. Here are the important details to know about Josie.

The 24-year-old was born in Florida to Canseco and former model and television personality Jessica Canseco. The former MLB player met Jessica at a Hooters back in the 1990s before tying the knot in 1996 and welcoming Josie into the world. However, they finalized their divorce in 1999. Both Josie and Jessica later appeared on TV together during a season of Hollywood Exes.

While Josie had appearances on TV and on the web series SummerBreak, she has become better known for her modeling career. She appeared in Playboy in 2016 after auditioning for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Josie later signed a deal with Victoria's Secret and appeared in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Prior to dating Paul, Josie was romantically linked to Brody Jenner. The two dated each other for roughly two months in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official during a trip to Montana. However, they broke off the relationship in October 2019. E! Online later spoke to a source who said that Jenner was the one responsible for ending the relationship.

"Brody basically broke it off with her because it was getting too serious and he didn't want the pressure of a new relationship," the insider said. "Josie wanted a lot from Brody and was eager about the relationship. Brody has been busy traveling for his music and is trying to focus on himself. He wasn't ready for a big commitment and wants to have fun."

Following the relationship with Jenner, Josie was rumored to be in a relationship with Paul. The two were out at the Rose Bowl Flea Market and holding hands. Paul later confirmed that they were an item and had been spending time in quarantine together. He said at the time that they were "pretty serious" and that they would be together for the long haul. However, he later commented during a YouTube video that they were not an item anymore.

Despite the split and the fight comments between Paul and Canseco, there were rumors about a potential reunion. Josie and Paul were spotted together, leading to comments on the Between Good and Evil podcast. The model said that they initially broke up due to not seeing a future together. However, she said that they might be figuring things out. She didn't know exactly where they are at the moment but said that they are being supportive of each other.