Logan Paul Says He'd Beat Floyd Mayweather in a Street Fight

YouTube star Logan Paul and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather have reportedly set up an exhibition match for the near future. The contract is currently unsigned, but Paul is making bold claims about his chances. He said that he would beat Mayweather in a street fight.

"Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his a—! No question," Paul said recently to TMZ. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his a—!" He continued and proclaimed that there is only one venue where Mayweather would be able to find success against him. However, Paul said that he is ready to face Mayweather at any time and at any place.

"The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—!" Paul continued. "I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—ing matter to me. I'm eight inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm two times as hungry and 10 times as smart. I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake [Paul]!"

Paul originally challenged the undefeated boxer to a match in November 2019. The fight didn't materialize immediately, but rumors surfaced nearly one year later about Mayweather signing the contract. Mike Feinberg of The Fighting News even released a YouTube video saying that he had seen the signed contract photos, which bore Mayweather's signature.

"[Paul's] now 0-1. He's going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather," Feinberg said in September. "It's going to be a joke of a fight, but it's signed. It's official. I heard it from a reputable source today and even saw the signed picture of the signed contract where Floyd signed on the dotted line for this exhibition match."

Despite these reports of a signed contract, TMZ asked Paul why Mayweather hasn't actually put pen to paper. The YouTuber countered and said that the boxer has "everything to lose" while he is the exact opposite. Paul said that he has nothing to lose and that he's ready for a money fight.

Mayweather (50-0) has not fought since defeating Conor McGregor in 2017. Reports have surfaced in the years since about a possible rematch, but this has not happened just yet. On the other hand, Paul lost to British YouTuber KSI twice — once as an amateur and once as a professional — before trying to set up matches with Antonio Brown and other high-profile figures.