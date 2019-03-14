Jessica Canseco: What to Know About Jose Canseco’s Ex-Wife

Jessica Canseco made headlines earlier this week after her ex-husband, Jose Canseco, accused her of having an affair with Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Jessica is a cosmetic tattoo artist and a mother of two living and working in California, and while she tends to keep her social media professional she was forced to comment on her relationship with Rodriguez.

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose, he can keep playing with his Alien friends. In fact, I don’t even get on twitter had to download [the] app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god,” Jessica tweeted on Wednesday responding to her ex-husband’s claims.

In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

The drama began on March 10, after Jose claimed that his ex-wife was having an affair with Rodriguez, just a day after he popped the question to Lopez while on a tropical vacation.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Jose tweeted at the time.

“I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone… Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez,” he added at the time.

Jessica and Jose first met at a Hooters where she working back in 1990s, according to Heavy. The pair got married in 1996. They share daughter, Josie, before they finalized their divorce in 1999.

Before the separation, Jose was arrested on a domestic abuse charge. Jose later pleaded no contest and was sentenced to one year probation. According to the New York Times, the baseball player had a history of domestic violence.

“In 1992, he was charged with aggravated assault for ramming his vehicle into a new car driven by his first wife, Esther. He agreed to community service and counseling,” the newspaper previously reported.

Their daughter Josie has made a name for herself in the world of modeling, and signed with Next Models Worldwide. She also has a deal with Victoria’s Secret. The model was also the Playboy Playmate of the Month in June 2016.

Jessica is also known for her work as a paramedical and cosmetic tattoo specialist. She owns her own shop in Beverly Hills specializing in cosmetic tattooing, scar camouflage and medical needling.

She has also made a name for herself as a television personality. She was on the Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family in 2016.