Brody Jenner Hits the Beach Despite Stay-at-Home Orders

Brody Jenner is facing some backlash in his Instagram comments after sharing a photo of him and his friends at a California beach despite stay-at-home orders. The post went up at the start of last weekend with Jenner writing, “Happy Friday.” The ensuing comments saw many fired up followers not happy to see him out on the beach as a few southern California beaches began to lift restrictions.

It was not revealed which beach Jenner was on, though some speculate it was Malibu, which is among the coastal towns allowing visitors to lounge and sunbathe on the beach. One comment in particular called it “irresponsible” him of while another said “I guess money can buy you immunity.” He is yet another in the Jenner family to face some criticism during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on, his sister Kendall was on the wrong end of some angered fans for a few of her posts, including one of her out on what appeared to be a joy ride in Los Angeles despite the orders to remain at home. She also drew some ire after being out and about with NBA star, Devin Booker, as the two were out in Arizona. She also needed to clap back at another social media account who accused her of being passed around by NBA players.

As for Brody, he posted another shot of himself on the sand, this time on Saturday with his dog and a drink under the stars, captioning it, “glamping.” Throughout the pandemic, Jenner has seemingly been enjoying nature as he has captured moments hiking, on the lake and laying in a patch of flowers.

All of this comes after what has been a tough past 12 months for Jenner, who split with Kaitlynn Carter and then later ended things with Josie Canseco. In January, Carter revealed that the two were on “great terms” in an interview with PEOPLE. She said that being together for so long, it’s tough not to still be friends with him, adding that it’s “very important” to her to keep things cordial. “Once you have someone like that in your life, he’ll always have a special place in my heart,” she explained, noting that Jenner is of the same mindset.