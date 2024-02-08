Every Time Taylor Swift Cheered on Travis Kelce Ahead of the Super Bowl

Swift's first appearance (Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24 as the team took on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. The singer was spotted in a suite wearing a red and white windbreaker and her signature red lips as she cheered on Kelce alongside the player's mom, Donna Kelce. At the time, the pair, who were later spotted leaving the locker room together, were only rumored to be romantically involved, with the "Midnights" singer later confirming that they were a couple at the time. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she told TIME. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, and while it remains to be seen if Taylor Swift will be in the stands cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce, the "Anti-Hero" singer hasn't shied away from showing her support for the tight end. Ever since sparking romance, Swift has been spotted in the stands donning Chiefs gear and wearing the team's red-and-white color palette, leading to plenty of viral moments and buzz. prevnext

Swift was joined by her celebrity pals for her second Chiefs game (Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Just a week after attending her first Chiefs game, Swift was back in the stands at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Oct. 1 for the Chiefs game against the New York Jets. For the game, which drew the highest viewership for a Sunday TV show since the Super Bowl, per NBC Sports, the singer brought along some of her closest pals – Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and Shawn Levy, as well as her younger brother Austin Swift.

The singer attended her first Chiefs home game in October (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) On Oct. 12, Swift was once again in the crowd as the Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos in Kansas City. The singer was photographed in the athlete's private box next to Kelce's mom. The game marked Swift's return to the stands after she missed her boyfriend's away game against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 8. It also came after Kelce accused the NFL of "overdoing it" with its coverage of Swift, saying during an episode of the New Heights podcast, "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think they're overdoing it a little bit. For sure, especially for my situation. I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

The 'Shake It Off' singer showcased her 'secret handshake' with Brittany Mahomes (Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images) For her fourth game, which came just ahead of the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), Swift was spotted cheering on the Chiefs alongside Brittany Mahomes and her son, Bronze, as the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22. During the game, Swift and Brittany showed off their secret handshake, with Patrick Mahomes telling CBS Mornings in December that Swift was "part of the Chiefs kingdom" and her handshake with his wife was "better than me and Travis'." "It's cool that she's embraced Brittany, and they've built a friendship as well," he said. "So for me, it's Travis, man, and he's lucky enough to be with a great girl, and a great woman, and it's been cool to interact with her."

After a break from games amid her The Eras Tour, Swift returned to the stands in November (Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Swift spent the majority of November with her fans, embarking on the South American leg of her sold-out The Eras Tour, during which Kelce even flew in for a show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She later returned to the States as the Chiefs faced off against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 3. While the game marked the first time Swift saw her boyfriend's team lose, the singer was once again cheering Kelce on alongside Brittany, the pair even wearing coordinating looks. For the game, Brittany wore her husband's jersey number on the back of her black and red bomber jacket, while Swift wore a black dress and a long red teddy coat, which many fans suspected she borrowed from Brittany.

Swift wore a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt for her second Chiefs home game (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) As the Chiefs returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 10 for a game against the Buffalo Bills, Swift appeared for her sixth NFL game in a vintage '90s sweatshirt she purchased from Westside Storey, a secondhand clothing boutique in Kansas City, according to Business Insider. Following the game, Swift and Kelce photographed holding hands while exiting Arrowhead Stadium.

Father-daughter game (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Swift's father, Scott Swift, tagged along with the singer for the Chief's Dec. 17 game against the New England Patriots. As they cheered along with fans in the Gillette Stadium suit, they were joined by Brittany Mahomes, Swift's backup singer Melanie Nyema, stylist Ashley Avignone ,and musician Alana Haim.

Christmas Day game (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Swift spent Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on her boyfriend. Although the Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce praised Swift, who wore a Santa hat for the game, for making the day special.

Swift spent New Year's Eve cheering for Kelce (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Swift was once again in attendance for the Chief's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31. The singer wore a custom Chiefs varsity jacket, which matched the one her boyfriend wore on Christmas.

Swift spotted 'swag surfing' during her first game of 2024 donna kelce and taylor swift swag surfing was not on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/57QR7sGlzA — jules (@ohheyitsjaye) January 14, 2024 Despite the bitter cold, Swift joined Kelce's mother in a private box at the Jan. 13 playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, marking her first NFL game appearance of the new year. Following the Chiefs' win, the singer was seen "swag surfing" with the crowd. That same day, the Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt, praised Swift and Kelce's "purely organic" relationship, telling CNBC, "It's been a very interesting, very fun year having the two of them dating, the attention that's been focused on the Chief. Our female audience has grown leaps and bounds."

Buffalo game (Photo: Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) Swift once again joined Kelce's family as the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs on Jan. 21. Along with spending some time with Kelce's parents, the singer was also spotted cheering alongside the player's older brother, Jason Kelce, who was joined by his wife, Kylie Kelce.