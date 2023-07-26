NFL Star Reveals He Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number But Failed

An NFL star admitted to shooting his shot with Taylor Swift and getting denied. On the New Heights podcast, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jokingly shares his disappointment that he wasn't able to slip Swift his phone number when she recently performed in Kansas City.

"Well, I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Klece said. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it… alright now…. She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅



Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman and Travis Kelce's brother asked on the podcast if he meant his phone number or jersey number. "You know which one," Travis Kelce said. But despite not being able to connect with the 33-year-old singer, Travis Kelce enjoyed his experience at the Eras Tour.

"I've only seen Arrowhead [Stadium] filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement and, yeah, everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her," he said, per Yahoo. "It was wild. It was a wild show." It's likely Swift is not looking to get into a relationship after breaking up with Matty Healy in June. The former couple just dated for one month, but there have been rumors they are back together. A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Swift and Healy are not back together.

"They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S.," the Swift source said. For Travis Kelce, the focus is getting the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. The 33-year-old tight end is coming off a 2022 season where he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 13 touchdowns.