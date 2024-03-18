Two Ex-Kardashian Family Members Are Launching a New Podcast

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, and her former son-in-law Lamar Odom have always had an affinity for one another, as seen on the E! Reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians during Odom's marriage to Khloe Kardashian. And as it stands, their relationship remains close. Kardashian and Odom divorced for good in 2016. Jenner and her ex, Kris Jenner, divorced after 25 years of marriage in 2015. Shortly after, Caitlyn's transition was chronicled publicly. Kris was supportive but their relationship has been a bit estranged since Caitlyn wrote a book, detailing an unhappy marriage and claims that Kris knew Caitlyn yearned to transition to be a woman, which Kris denies. For Odom, his relationship with the family ended after years of struggling with substance abuse, and amid Khloe moving on with Tristan Thompson. Now, the two have partnered for a new podcast. But don't think their exes will be the main subject.

According to TMZ, the podcast will focus on their shared experiences as former athletes. Odom is an NBA champion, and Caitlin is a former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete. The podcast pays homage to a show they both appeared on, and it is appropriately titled, Keeping Up with Sports.

Episodes have already been filmed. Caitlyn and Odom, along with another cohost Zach Hirsch, will drop their first episode in the next few weeks. Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard is their kickoff guest. In a sneak peek, Leonard opens up about being a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of one of his trainers. Other guests of the podcast will include CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, boxer Bryce Hall, world champion boxer Zab Judah, professional stuntman Steve-O, UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett, and model Amber Rose – the latter is the famous ex of Kim Kardashian's ex-husband and father of her four children, Kanye West.